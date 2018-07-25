ARTS Pick: Into the Woods

Alternately imagined as a musical, Disney film and an opera, Into the Woods is itself a reimagining of classic Brothers Grimm stories and other fairy tales. Charlottesville Opera pulls together performers from Broadway, the Metropolitan Opera and the New York Philharmonic to play characters like Cinderella, the Wolf and the Witch. The lives and problems of the fairy tale figures interweave in a story that questions the nature and consequences of wishes, be they benign or evil.

Friday, July 27. $25-75, 7:30pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.