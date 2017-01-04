ARTS Pick: Wonky Tonk

By
Nick Rubin
|
Real Numbers Wordless Wonder (Three Dimensional) Minneapolis’ Real Numbers declares its twee intentions from the first moments of “Frank Infatuation,” the leadoff track on Wordless Wonder. Brisk, strummy guitar chords make a bed for a bouncy, melodic bass before drums rush in along with a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The Juno Award is Canada’s top trophy for musicians, and folk singer-songwriter Old Man Luedecke has a whole shelf full of ’em. His mastery of the banjo and authentic songwriting connects him deeply with his fans in Nova Scotia, and his work with Tim O’Brien has pushed his poetic, universal
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice—artistic collaborations are special relationships with a dynamism that brings out the best in two people. Lesser-known in the mainstream, but just as prolific as the greats, conductor James
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
In a family-friendly show that aims to “complete your celebration of the New Year and the Christmas season,” Vaden Cox and Friends break out new tunes and a long list of familiar favorites from the Monticello Road days. John Stubblefield and Eric Heinsohn are just two of the performers joining
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Artist Caroline Nilsson says she is “fascinated by the idea of Eden as a place that is happening now, instead of this locked-away place that we may never be able to access.” Perhaps the only barrier between ourselves and paradise is how we perceive things, she says. In “Tides,” a series of
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
They said 2016 was the worst year for movies in recent memory. But for every Batman v Superman: Yawn of Justice, there were at least two amazing works of genius clamoring for recognition. Some are simple movies of modest scale, others layered in ways we’ll still be studying years from now, but
By
Jackson Landers
|
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the rest of the world saw Charlottesville as the home of Dave Matthews. But to insiders, the beating heart of the local music scene could hardly have been more different from the frat-friendly hits of DMB. It was called The Dawning. A weekly goth night held in
By
Jessica Luck
|
The entertainment world will never be—or look—the same again. Here, locals share memories of some of the great talents we lost this year. Editor’s note: This list was made before the deaths this week of George Michael, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. David Bowie I didn’t really know
By
Raennah Lorne
|
There’s something about Charlottesville. Recently included in “The Ultimate 50-State Road Trip for Book Lovers,” this small city’s appeal to writers and bibliophiles can be attributed to the annual Festival of the Book, Edgar Allan Poe’s enshrined West Range room at UVA, Thomas Jefferson’s
By
Erin O'Hare
|
For all the shit that 2016 flung at music-lovers—the loss of Prince, David Bowie, Vi Subversa, Pauline Oliveros, Leonard Cohen, Sharon Jones and many other groundbreaking artists—it’s also tossed us some pretty good local releases. The following list is by no means a complete catalog of what
By
Raennah Lorne
|
Ten years before they were blamed and credited with helping to elect Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States, the white working class in post-industrial southeastern Ohio was documented by Matt Eich. A 19-year-old student of photojournalism at Ohio University at the time, Eich, now
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Set to live jazz from the early 20th century, the third installment of Butchertown Burlesque is a nightlife experience from days gone by, “harkening back to yesteryear when flappers and bootleggers reigned,” featuring the Butchertown Cats Orchestra and a roster of dancing starlets from around
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Named by OffBeat Magazine as the New Orleans musical icon for the millennial generation, Trombone Shorty’s groundbreaking fusion of jazz, funk, blues, rock and hip-hop has been compared with other Big Easy greats like Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Dr. John, Professor Longhair, Wynton Marsalis
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
The myth of the Kennedys and Camelot is so interwoven in the fabric of American history and identity that we often forget how intentionally it was constructed to be just that. The style, the dinners, the decorations, everything was carefully planned to project a particular image that would
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
New Year’s Eve Pajama Dance Party featuring Lauren Hoffman’s Secret Storm, Shagwüf, Synthetic Division, Ships in the Night, Just Sex and DJ Cadybug. $15-20, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590. Irish New Year with King Golden Banshee and a live broadcast from
By
Joshua Adams
|
On February 20, 1962, Americans sat around their radios or TVs, transfixed by every update as astronaut John Glenn was launched into space, and became the first American to orbit the Earth. It was a big deal, not only for the country, but for the world. But as with many major scientific
By
Nick Rubin
|
Big Star Complete Third (Omnivore) A legendary band’s most legendary turn. After Big Star’s brilliant 1972 debut, #1 Record, stiffed, co-leader Chris Bell quit, leaving Alex Chilton as the band’s main mover for its 1974 follow-up, the sparkling Radio City—which also stiffed. Both albums are
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
On December 24, 1906, Reginald Fessenden transmitted the first wireless public radio broadcast. It included Christmas songs, stories and, in Fessenden’s words, his own “not very good singing.” Today’s listeners have many—usually very good—derivatives of Fessenden’s holiday work, and here in
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
More than 30 years after making its debut at the Mineshaft Cellar, Charlottesville musical mainstay Indecision is still fostering a happening scene with its accomplished, jazzy jams. Covers and originals honed through extensive touring with heavyweights such as Phish, The Neville Brothers,
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Normally when a film comes out in mid-December with a cast full of movie stars and a vaguely philosophical name, it’s either a Christmas movie or an Oscar bid. Collateral Beauty makes a play for both, a move that could have been bold had it been the first holiday film to have genuine pedigree