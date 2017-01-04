ARTS Pick: Wonky Tonk

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Jasmine Poole blends traditional country music with alt-rock edginess in Wonky Tonk. Publicity photo Jasmine Poole blends traditional country music with alt-rock edginess in Wonky Tonk. Publicity photo
Arts


1/04/17 at 1:04 PM

Punk cowgirl Jasmine Poole blends traditional country music with a bit of alt-rock edginess and stages it under the name Wonky Tonk. With a claim on influences ranging from Loretta Lynn to Modest Mouse, the Kentucky gal bends the musical perceptions of her heritage, stating, “It’s hard to separate the wonk from the tonk. Nor should you try.”

Friday, January 6. 7pm, no cover. Blue Moon Diner, 512 W. Main St. 980-6666.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy