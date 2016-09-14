ARTS Pick: Women Against Violence: Rise Up

An evening of solace and reflection brings the UVA glee club, chorus and a cappella groups from the university and the surrounding community together in concert for Women Against Violence: Rise Up. The healing, uplifting musical selections include “Still I Rise,” based on the poem by poet laureate Maya Angelou, and the event features various speakers and student resources that promote awareness on the topic of sexual assault. First-year students may acquire a free ticket in advance.

Saturday, September 17, 7pm. $5-7. Old Cabell Hall, UVA.