ARTS Pick: The Wolves

The Wolves are a prickly pack of teenage girls—sharp, smooth at the edges, competitive, and biting. This locker-room drama unwinds around the routines of nine soccer players as they chat

and stretch before their weekly games. Social cannibalism ensues when a new member of the team introduces topics of moral conflict and her peers struggle with anxiety and relationships. An original play by Sarah DeLappe, The Wolves was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Drama.

Through Saturday, 10/27. $8-$14, times vary . Ruth Caplin Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.