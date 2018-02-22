ARTS Pick: WinterSongs brings together women in song

The fourth annual WinterSongs brings together hundreds of local female vocalists using their voices as a weapon to fight violence against women in our community. After a day of “joyful empowerment” where they “mix, share, support, cheer and sing for each other,” student ensembles from Charlottesville, Albemarle and the University of Virginia will perform a celebratory public concert organized by Craig Jennings, choral director at Burley Middle School. All funds raised go to the Shelter for Help in Emergency.

Saturday, February 24. Donations accepted at the door, 5pm. Monticello High School, 1400 Independence Way. 244-3100.