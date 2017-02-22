ARTS Pick: WinterSongs

Music is in the air when the third annual WinterSongs concert brings together women’s choirs from nine area schools to raise their voices to benefit the Shelter for Help in Emergency. The event, created as a response to violence against women in our community, includes students from Charlottesville, Albemarle and Monticello high schools, Burley, Sutherland and Henley middle schools and the University of Virginia. In addition to performances from individual choruses, the evening concludes with an all-choir finale of Katy Perry’s “Rise.”

Saturday, February 25. Donations accepted at the door, 5pm. Monticello High School, 1400 Independence Way. 244-3100.