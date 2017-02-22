ARTS Pick: WinterSongs

By
Erin O'Hare
While on a scouting excursion for Kenneth Lonergan’s film Manchester by the Sea, Ruth De Jong walked into a coastal Massachusetts shop selling GPS systems for boats. “I’ve been here for 45 years!” the shop owner exclaimed, showing De Jong his office. The room was packed from floor to ceiling
C-VILLE Writers
Not only does Will Overman charm the crowd with his arsenal of lyrically enticing folk rockers, the lead singer can’t resist stepping off the stage and into the audience to groove among his fans. Following up on the album Will Overman Band, “a love letter to the Commonwealth of Virginia” that
Erin O'Hare
The bleeps and bloops of modular synthesizers can be heard all over music these days, says Travis Thatcher, the technical director for the composition and computer technologies program in UVA’s music department. It’s audible in pop music, techno, house, trap, even indie rock and hip-hop, and
C-VILLE Writers
UVA Drama’s David Dalton approaches Federico García Lorca’s Blood Wedding with a modern hand, as he connects themes in the early- to mid-20th century script that resonate in a contemporary treatment. The entangled love story (translated poetically by Langston Hughes and adapted by Melia
Kristofer Jenson
Zhang Yimou’s The Great Wall doesn’t really need to be “reviewed” in the traditional sense. It’s a dumb movie about monsters invading medieval China and the brazenly anachronistic army tasked with staving it off, like someone fell asleep during The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and
Anita Overcash
Ben Hardesty is roaming Charlottesville. The frontman of indie folk- pop act The Last Bison moved to C’ville last August. Since then, the musicians that once comprised the band in its former home base of Chesapeake have scattered. Only six months on the new terrain, Hardesty is still trying to
Desire' Moses
The 2013 documentary The Punk Singer chronicles the rise of the riot grrrl movement in the ’90s and focuses on the revolution’s central figure, Kathleen Hanna. During a highlight of the film, Hanna discusses how she and her bandmates decided to form Bikini Kill even though none of them could
C-VILLE Writers
Tenor sax legend Houston Person counts Charles Brown, Lena Horne and Lou Rawls among his long list of collaborators, but for a large part of his career he was best known for his partnership with vocalist Etta Jones. Their musical pairing lasted for more than 30 years, included extensive touring
C-VILLE Writers
In September, WVTF ’s “Roots Down” host Luke Church gathered four area songwriters—David Tewksbury and Willie DE of Charlottesville met Roanoke’s Phil Norman and Corey Hunley in a live show that united the performers through instant chemistry. In a musical equivalent of finishing each other’s
Erin O'Hare
While passing through southeastern Wyoming on tour, Lowland Hum’s Daniel and Lauren Goans borrowed a friend’s car to drive the short distance to Vedauwoo, a place known to the Arapaho as “Land of the Earthborn Spirit” in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. The Goans drove past Vedauwoo’s
C-VILLE Writers
Not only does Funnyman Skiba keep things rolling between bits during the annual United Nations of Comedy show, he cultivates new talent while maintaining a stand-up career of his own. Skiba has shared the stage with Martin Lawrence, Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart, and is referred to by peers as
C-VILLE Writers
Feeling bored with, and restricted by, his instrument, classically trained bassist Mark Silverman traded his bass for a homemade rig he calls The Magic Pipe, and started slapping out and looping bizarre, futuristic, psychedelic funk songs with titles like “The Moon is Disgusting,”
Kristofer Jenson
How do you possibly improve on the grace, skill, class and economy of John Wick, the film that wrote the book on making impeccable filmmaking technique appear totally effortless? Strange as it may seem, the answer is do exactly the same, only better. John Wick: Chapter 2 contains all of the
Nick Rubin
Neil Young Peace Trail (Reprise) Despite his 1980s stylistic wanderings, Neil Young is one of rock’s great dependables. His output is perpetual (Peace Trail is his eighth album in 10 years); his voice eternally a thin warble; his grooves bump along like a wagon. When every record carries such
Nick Rubin
Foxygen Hang (Jagjaguwar) I missed Foxygen’s last show in town: Some proclaimed it amazing; others, a joke. One friend threaded the needle, reporting that frontman Sam France came out blazing across the stage so intensely that you knew it couldn’t last. That description echoed while I listened
Desire' Moses
Margaret Glaspy doesn’t mince words or deal in excess. Clocking in at a brisk 34 minutes, the singer-songwriter’s debut, Emotions and Math, made several best-of lists in 2016 with its blend of bluesy riffs and pared down rock ’n’ roll. “I do like things boiled down to their kind of most
C-VILLE Writers
Spafford takes everything it learned from jam legends such as Widespread Panic, Umphrey’s McGee, Particle and EOTO and channels it into a self-proclaimed form of “electro-funk therapy.” The Arizona foursome lays down epic meldings of dance rock, most of which clock in between 10 and 25 minutes,
Mary Shea Valliant
One year ago, Claire Hitchins took a leap of faith. While volunteering on the West Coast, Hitchins sat in her room and recorded her music for the first time, with the help of an old laptop and GarageBand. Within a few months, the award-winning podcast “On Being” featured Hitchins and her music,
C-VILLE Writers
When Sir Oliver Surface returns to England after a voyage in the West Indies, he must choose an heir to his enormous fortune. Rightly suspect of his two nephews’ moral character, Surface goes undercover in an attempt to choose the worthy heir in Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s The School for
C-VILLE Writers
Advocacy and music join forces to present Rock & Rally, a benefit for Tom Perriello’s gubernatorial run. The lineup boasts fiery bluegrass from the Perriello Pickers, a supergroup featuring members of Love Canon and Walker’s Run, Sarah White, Harli Saxon, the Michael Coleman Band and Dori