ARTS Pick: Winter’s Ruin Metal Fest

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Surgeon is one of 10 acts that will darken the door of the Ante Room on Saturday for the second annual Winter’s Ruin Metal Fest. Publicity photo Surgeon is one of 10 acts that will darken the door of the Ante Room on Saturday for the second annual Winter’s Ruin Metal Fest. Publicity photo
Arts


3/22/17 at 3:31 PM

Diseased Earth, Vomiting Dinosaurs and Dreaded may sound like Cretaceous period climate change warnings, but they are in fact perpetrators of modern angst that support the lineup at the second annual Winter’s Ruin Metal Fest. Heavy metal assaults, brand new evil and foreboding of cataclysm are the descriptors that run through the bios of Harrisonburg’s Valkyrie, Philadelphia’s Surgeon and Washington, D.C.’s Foehammer. Book of Wyrms and Hoboknife also perform.

Saturday, March 25. $15-20, 6pm. The Ante Room, 219 W. Water St. 284-8561.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy