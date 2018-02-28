ARTS Pick: The Wind and The Wave sweeps the alt-indie scene

The Wind and The Wave has been quietly and unassumingly sweeping the alt-indie rock music scene since its debut album dropped in 2014. Made up of singer-songwriters Dwight Baker and Patty Lynn, who began making music just to see what would happen, The Wind and The Wave ended up with a serious following of rabid fans. Lynn’s intimate, emotion-charged lyrics are supported by a sound that Baker describes as “the beauty inside the chaos.” The duo can be joyful and sad, as well as positive and negative in its sonic paradox that is at once explosive and well-balanced.

Tuesday, March 6. $15, 6pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.