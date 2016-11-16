ARTS Pick: Willie DE

When guitarist Willie DE walks onstage to unveil his sophomore album, Thunder Train, he will be taking another big step on a musical journey that cuts straight through Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. As a young aspiring musician, DE made his first bucks while busking on local streets, and credits his membership at the Music Resource Center for opening up opportunities to bigger gigs at Floyd Fest and the Pavilion. DE’s new album benefits from his recent study of jazz guitar as he merges it into the folk-blues style of his original tunes.

Friday 11/18. $8-10, 8pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.