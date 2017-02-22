ARTS Pick: Will Overman

Not only does Will Overman charm the crowd with his arsenal of lyrically enticing folk rockers, the lead singer can’t resist stepping off the stage and into the audience to groove among his fans. Following up on the album Will Overman Band, “a love letter to the Commonwealth of Virginia” that was released in June, the Charlottesville-based group is currently on a run of triple-billing shows with The Vegabonds and Cris Jacobs.

Friday, February 24. $12-15, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.