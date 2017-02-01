ARTS Pick: Well

“This play is not about my mother and me,” the character of Lisa insists at the beginning of Well. The play is, in fact, about Lisa and her mother, who cannot heal herself despite her extraordinary ability to heal a changing neighborhood. But Well is about many other things, too—the idea of wellness, the fraught, often mysterious relationship that exists between parents and their children and the complicated question, “Do we create our own illness?” Live Arts founding member Larry Goldstein directs Deborah Arenstein and Patricia Sepulveda in Lisa Kron’s warm and insightful autobiographical show that spins into unexpected (and rather hilarious) territory.

Through February 25. $20-25, times vary. Live Arts, 123 E. Water Street. 977-4177.