ARTS Pick: Ween

Sometime in either 1984 or 1985 two junior high school kids with no interest in friendship were seated next to each other in typing class. It turns out they had even less interest in typing, and through a bit of distracted goofiness, including fusing the words wuss and penis, Ween was formed, and history was made. Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo spent the next 28 years as the unrelated Gene and Dean Ween, playing genius, wacky tunes, inventing words and amassing a die-hard fanbase, despite little mainstream exposure. After a breakup (so Dean could get sober) in 2015, the band returned last year for a run of shows before launching a full touring schedule.

Thursday, April 20. $42, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 877-CPAV-TIX.