ARTS Pick: Water or Glass

In 1943, Charlotte Salomon died in a gas chamber at Auschwitz. Leading up to her capture and unimaginable death, the artist produced 769 expressionist paintings while in hiding from the Nazis. The works came together as an autobiographical play through images called Life? or Theater?. Local playwright Bridget Mitchell opens a new era for the material in Water or Glass, a multimedia show intended to “bring the intense generational weave of Charlotte’s extraordinary life and art to the stage using three generations of actors in my own family,” Mitchell says. She, her mother and daughter appear in the play.

Friday 11/18 & Saturday 11/19. $15-18, 8pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. igg.me/at/waterorglass.