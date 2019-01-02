ARTS Pick: Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno

Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno perform their roots revivalist twist on folk music at The Prism Coffeehouse on January 4 at 7pm.
1/02/19 at 8:00 AM

Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno (left) push back against the mainstream with a fiddle roots revivalist twist. The duo has spent years honing their rhythmic craft. From Leva’s folk music-filled upbringing in Appalachia, and being one of Rolling Stone Country’s “10 New Artists You Need to Know,” to Calcagno’s years spent fine-tuning his chops on the banjo with “The Onlies,” the duo’s experience mixes effortlessly during traditional deep cuts and originals.

Friday 1/4 $12-15, 7pm. The Prism Coffeehouse at C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 978-4335.

