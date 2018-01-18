ARTS Pick: A View from a Train: Decoding the Stories and Music of the Underground Railroad

Jessica Luck

1/18/18 at 2:48 PM

Through songs and discussion, Horace Scruggs reveals messages, maps and signals in A View from a Train: Decoding the Stories and Music of the Underground Railroad. In this original presentation, Scruggs traces the geographical path and the contributions of abolitionists, including Harriet Tubman, William Still, Harriet Beecher Stowe and Frederick Douglass, whose remarkable work aided the escape of tens of thousands.

Saturday, January 20. $10-12, 7:30pm. The V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 961-5376.

