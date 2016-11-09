ARTS Pick: United Nations of Comedy

By
C-VILLE Writers
Indebted to the legacy of soul music, The Nth Power offers a listener’s choice of “songs that will inspire audiences to dance, groove, make love or just stand there with goose bumps.” Bound by a belief in the spiritual power of music and the logical beauty of math (the group’s first EP is
Nick Rubin
Lambchop FLOTUS (Merge) Kurt Wagner might deserve this year’s indie Lifetime Achievement Award. While recording as Lambchop for more than 20 years, he has ably covered a waterfront of styles, from string-laden alt-country to hipster soul and mellow indie-pop. To boot, he’s given us a bounty of
Kristofer Jenson
Love him or hate him, personally or as a filmmaker, Mel Gibson has never made a movie halfway. Whether it’s reviving dead languages, plunging the camera into the heart of a bloody battle or crafting messianic imagery both metaphorical and literal, you can always trust that the image you’re
Mary Shea Valliant
Men’s fashion and the military have a lot in common, if you ask Derek Questell. After serving in the Marines for 10 years and four deployments, Questell now tailors custom clothing from his Charlottesville home, calling the enterprise Tailored Quest. “It’s in my blood, my Italian heritage,”
Desire' Moses
In our hyper-connected society, amid countless forays into reality television, the championing of celebrity culture and the crafted realities presented on social media, how do we define “real”? Its meaning is oftentimes fluid. Historically, the concept of authenticity has been inherent to
C-VILLE Writers
In 2011, Alabama garage rockers The Dexateens were on the verge of a breakthrough when they broke up. The band left an entirely finished album, Teenage Hallelujah, unreleased, sitting in storage, collecting dust and tantalizing die-hard fans for the better part of five years. But Teenage
Erin O'Hare
When Lulu Miller was a kid growing up in Newton, Massachusetts, in the 1980s, she’d peel away from her family to write. She’d take reams of computer paper—the kind that’s one long, continuous accordion sheet with tearaway perforations on the sides—from her dad’s printer and write for hours. It
C-VILLE Writers
When you are the lead guitarist for a beloved indie-rock band, you get appearances from cool musician friends on your solo record, as is the case for Carl Broemel on his 2016 release, 4th of July, featuring Neko Case, Laura Veirs and some bandmates from My Morning Jacket. While Broemel is known
Raennah Lorne
Less than two weeks before their final showcase, members of Joel Jones’ Improv III class warms up by standing in a circle, eyes closed, counting to 20 as a group. Only one voice can speak at a time and if someone interrupts another, they have to start again. It’s a practice in awareness,
C-VILLE Writers
By the time Karlheinz Stockhausen’s mug appeared on the cover of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1967 (top row, fifth from the left) with dozens of other adventurous artists, the German musician had established himself as a bold composer and an electronic music pioneer
Kristofer Jenson
Always Shine Writer-director Sophia Takal’s psychological thriller Always Shine is a thoughtful exploration of the performative nature of all social interactions, whether between actor and director, business and customer, individual and society and even between supposed best friends. Beth
C-VILLE Writers
The multimedia, multi-artist show “Dappled Things” is named for the opening line in “Pied Beauty,” a poem by Gerard Manley Hopkins that speaks to the natural magic of pattern and rhythm. Local artists, including Dean Dass, Cate West Zahl and Stephanie Fishwick, source the written word for
Erin O'Hare
Fred Ott, a magnificently mustachioed employee at Thomas Edison’s lab in Menlo Park, was known among his colleagues for his comedic sneezes. On January 7, 1894, Ott sneezed in Edison’s Black Maria studio in West Orange, New Jersey, in front of a camera operated by William Heise. Two days later,
C-VILLE Writers
The lead-off film at this year’s Virginia Film Festival (Nov. 3-6) is remarkable in its story and its timing. As we look out from our fledgling blue state to the country’s contentious societal landscape, the nasty presidential campaign to be decided on Tuesday and the glaring Supreme Court
C-VILLE Writers
Since the late ’90s, instrumental group STS9 has blazed a unique path through musical genres by not defining itself as EDM, jam band or prog rock, but borrowing from those labels to offset the funk, jazz and psychedelia woven into its hip-hop grooves. With The Universe Inside, the group’s first
Nick Rubin
Wilco Schmilco (dBpm) Wilco has always been a welcome sight, but I’ve never particularly invested much in Jeff Tweedy and his buds—Wilco’s ninth album, Star Wars, came out last year and I totally missed it. So here’s the 10th, and I’m feeling like a fool and a pushover, because Schmilco’s a
C-VILLE Writers
Highly regarded guitarist Jackie Greene returned to his own writing and recording after years of gigging in the big leagues with The Black Crowes, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh and Gov’t Mule—to name a few. Greene, who has been on the road promoting Back to Birth since its release in 2015, says: “I
Desire' Moses
By the 1960s, American artist Mark Rothko had risen to prominence for his color field paintings, which featured two solid rectangles hovering just shy of the picture’s borders. With a small painting, the viewer is acutely aware that he is on the outside, looking in. Music was deeply important
C-VILLE Writers
While making his sixth album, Positive Songs for Negative People, British folk-punk rocker Frank Turner thought a lot about debut albums. A debut is a band’s introduction into the world, and Turner says he wanted to “try and make a record that had that young, exciting feel, full of piss and
C-VILLE Writers
Swinging from New Orleans big band to Appalachian folk is all in an evening’s set list for the Bumper Jacksons. With frontwoman Jess Eliot Myhre jamming on clarinet and her homemade washboard, the group nails traditional numbers from jazz greats such as Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Sister