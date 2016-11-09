ARTS Pick: United Nations of Comedy

In its sixth year, United Nations of Comedy continues to bring an unmatched variety of rising stars with Emma Willmann, Funnyman Skiba, Antoine Scott, Alex Carabaño and Jason Andors. Time Out magazine recently named Willmann one of the 10 Funniest Women in New York, and Jason Anders has been deemed the “comedy chameleon” for notable routines such as the pop-locking battle between him and the breakdancers hired for his bar mitzvah. Funnyman Skiba keeps the grins tight between sets.

Saturday, November 12. $38.25-48.25, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St. 979-1333.