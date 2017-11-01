ARTS Pick: The United Nations of Comedy Tour

The United Nations of Comedy Tour returns with a fresh new lineup of gut-busting comedians, including Funnyman Skiba, Irene Morales, Brendan Sagalow and headliner Mike Cannon. From television to radio and podcasts, comedy is a way of life for Cannon, who riffs on smoking pot with cats, fear of marriage and life in New York City. He released his debut comedy album, I Think It Just Kicked In, in September.

Saturday, November 4. $35.25-47, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.