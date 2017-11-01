ARTS Pick: The United Nations of Comedy Tour

Mike Cannon is sure to make something funny happen at the Paramount on Saturday night. Publicity photo Mike Cannon is sure to make something funny happen at the Paramount on Saturday night. Publicity photo
11/01/17 at 2:31 PM

The United Nations of Comedy Tour returns with a fresh new lineup of gut-busting comedians, including Funnyman Skiba, Irene Morales, Brendan Sagalow and headliner Mike Cannon. From television to radio and podcasts, comedy is a way of life for Cannon, who riffs on smoking pot with cats, fear of marriage and life in New York City. He released his debut comedy album, I Think It Just Kicked In, in September.

Saturday, November 4. $35.25-47, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

