ARTS Pick: Twins with Twang

It’s not a typo—The Brother Brothers are named that for a reason. Adam and David Moss are identical twins with a shared love of country and folk music, and it shows in the tunes the duo creates and performs. After pursuing individual music careers, the brothers came together in 2016 to tour as one act. Although their appearance might provoke a double-take, their music is anything but repetitive, with songs alternately soaring to country’s most joyous peaks and diving into the moodiest corners of Appalachia.

Friday June 22. $12-15, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.