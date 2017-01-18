ARTS Pick: Twenty One Pilots

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Playing more than 200 shows in 10 months would earn most musicians a holiday, but Ryley Walker considered it a wind up to churning out Golden Sings That Have Been Sung, his most acclaimed album to date. Walker’s mounting fan base includes Robert Plant and UK bass legend Danny Thompson. A
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Hungarian-born pianist Daniel Szabo trained at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest before attending the New England Conservatory of Music. Currently a faculty member at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music, Szabo focuses on film scoring, jazz composition and his own recordings, including
By
Desire' Moses
|
What happens when the television network that brought you “Downton Abbey” takes on one of the most seismic time periods in American history? You get “Mercy Street,” a Civil War drama that weaves together the tales of real-life historical figures with the help of rich writing, lavish costumes
By
Raennah Lorne
|
University of Virginia professor and writer Sydney Blair was generous with her time. The author of Buffalo, winner of the Virginia Prize for Fiction in 1991, could often be found in her office having a one-on-one conference with a student—she was an integral part of UVA’s MFA program, first as
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Chris Alan has opened for some of the biggest names in comedy, including Amy Schumer, Sasheer Zamata and Kyle Kinane, and his jokes about everything from bathroom farts to hummus and black men driving Priuses keep audiences in stitches. He takes the top billing in the LYAO Comedy Showcase
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Heavy-rock band Fulton Ave. was formed around the desire to channel some aggressive energy into the region’s music scene. Fronted by vocalist Kim Dylla (formerly Vulvatron in GWAR), the band describes its intensity as “straightforward riffs, a crushing rhythm section, haunting melodies and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Try dining while laughing, and all you’ve learned about etiquette gets tossed, maybe spewed. Comedy at the Omni, led by award-winning director David Webster, features a memorable evening of improv put on by a team of comedic actors and fueled by audience participation over a three-course
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Mike Doughty’s recent move to Memphis may have inspired the self-described “lonesome country” aspect of The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns. The album’s trap beats, however, speak to the influence of his longtime collaboration with New York hip-hop producer Good Goose, who contributed
By
Desire' Moses
|
Charleston, South Carolina-based SUSTO’s forthcoming album kicks off with all the Western swagger you’d expect from a group most commonly tasked with the alt-country moniker. But just over a minute into the opening track, “Far Out Feeling,” it becomes evident that this is no standard foray into
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Hidden Figures is a story that must be told for its own sake-—the overlooked contributions of brilliant scientists and mathematicians who have been left out of history for their gender and race—but as a film, it rises to the challenge with a devastatingly clear grasp of how deep racism goes in
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
Last year was exhausting, right? No wonder people pushed themselves to have the merriest holiday of their lives in 2016. Online sales hit the highest mark ever during Black Friday weekend. Consumers wanted, more than ever, to escape real life and celebrate in tinsel wonderlands. Now that you’ve
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Finn Downey is the first person to admit that his home recording studio is a modest setup. Downey has nailed egg crate foam mattresses to the wall and set up a couple of professional-quality microphones, a mixer, turntable, preamp, keyboard and a pair of equalizers. He has a computer equipped
By
Nick Rubin
|
Real Numbers Wordless Wonder (Three Dimensional) Minneapolis’ Real Numbers declares its twee intentions from the first moments of “Frank Infatuation,” the leadoff track on Wordless Wonder. Brisk, strummy guitar chords make a bed for a bouncy, melodic bass before drums rush in along with a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The Juno Award is Canada’s top trophy for musicians, and folk singer-songwriter Old Man Luedecke has a whole shelf full of ’em. His mastery of the banjo and authentic songwriting connects him deeply with his fans in Nova Scotia, and his work with Tim O’Brien has pushed his poetic, universal
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice—artistic collaborations are special relationships with a dynamism that brings out the best in two people. Lesser-known in the mainstream, but just as prolific as the greats, conductor James
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Punk cowgirl Jasmine Poole blends traditional country music with a bit of alt-rock edginess and stages it under the name Wonky Tonk. With a claim on influences ranging from Loretta Lynn to Modest Mouse, the Kentucky gal bends the musical perceptions of her heritage, stating, “It’s hard to
By
Erin O'Hare
|
About 10 years ago, Terri Allard had an idea for a television show. As an Americana-folk singer-songwriter raised in Barboursville, she had been sharing stories for years. Some of those stories belonged to her, but most belonged to other people, she says, and sharing them with an audience is
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Artist Caroline Nilsson says she is “fascinated by the idea of Eden as a place that is happening now, instead of this locked-away place that we may never be able to access.” Perhaps the only barrier between ourselves and paradise is how we perceive things, she says. In “Tides,” a series of
By
Jackson Landers
|
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the rest of the world saw Charlottesville as the home of Dave Matthews. But to insiders, the beating heart of the local music scene could hardly have been more different from the frat-friendly hits of DMB. It was called The Dawning. A weekly goth night held in
By
Jessica Luck
|
The entertainment world will never be—or look—the same again. Here, locals share memories of some of the great talents we lost this year. Editor’s note: This list was made before the deaths this week of George Michael, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. David Bowie I didn’t really know