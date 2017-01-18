ARTS Pick: Twenty One Pilots

Why is Ohio-based duo Twenty One Pilots (below) so “Stressed Out?” The band—which has toured and built its audience since 2009—was named the biggest new act of 2016 by Rolling Stone, and has been sweeping up music awards with two tracks nominated for (a total of five) Grammys, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Now on their Emotional Roadshow World Tour, the Pilots perform an energetic live show that’s attracted massive crowds from Perth to Boise to Vienna.

Sunday, January 22. $39.50-49.50, 7pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 888-JPJ-TIXS.