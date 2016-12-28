ARTS Pick: Trombone Shorty

Named by OffBeat Magazine as the New Orleans musical icon for the millennial generation, Trombone Shorty’s groundbreaking fusion of jazz, funk, blues, rock and hip-hop has been compared with other Big Easy greats like Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Dr. John, Professor Longhair, Wynton Marsalis and The Neville Brothers. In addition to making music, in 2015 he found time to write a children’s book telling the story of his relationship with the music of NOLA. “While I want to carry the torch for that legacy, more importantly, I want to ensure this tradition continues,” he says.

Thursday, December 29. $32.50-37, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

