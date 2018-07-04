ARTS Pick: Trey Anastasio Trio ready to jam out

7/04/18 at 2:20 PM

If the Trey Anastasio Trio doesn’t ring a bell, Phish will connect the dots—and hopefully not just for the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor named after the band. Anastasio is a founding member of the jam-rock dynamo, and solo he’s dabbled in nearly every field of music, from playing in symphony orchestras to writing Tony-nominated musical scores. His three-piece incarnation performs a blend of Phish classics and solo work swirled together to satisfy phans of all decades.

Thursday, July 5. $49, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4910.

