ARTS Pick: Trampled by Turtles

By
Kristofer Jenson
|
The capture and trial of Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi war criminal often referred to as the architect of the Final Solution, was a massive victory not only for the victims and survivors of the Holocaust, but for the notion that the serving of justice was far from complete after Nuremberg. No matter
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The keyboard skills of Cory Henry came to be widely known through his work in the instrumental jazz orchestra Snarky Puppy, but Henry’s been blowing minds for more than two decades. Art of Love, the new album from Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, is a flashback to the 1970s that’s filled
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Florida outfit Trae Pierce & the T-Stones arrives to funk things up with some hard-edged hip-hop mixed with rock and blues. Pierce is an accomplished bassist and four-time Grammy Award-winner (with Blind Boys of Alabama) who made his name as a member of The Ohio Players. The musical
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Tim O’Kane has made a career as a figurative painter, an artist capturing people napping on couches, teacups sitting on countertops, and bowls brimming with eggplants, all in a hyperrealistic style. But viewers of “One Intention in a Troubled World,” O’Kane’s September show at Chroma Projects
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The Jellyman’s Daughter has gone from busking in the streets of Edinburgh eight years ago to making an album in 2018 that BBC Radio’s Ricky Ross calls “One of my favourite records of the year.” Known for soulful harmonies accompanied by cello, guitar, and mandolin, the duo’s music transcends
By
Nick Rubin
|
The Essex Green Hardly Electronic (Merge) I know I’m not alone in pronouncing this spring and summer a total bust—for every nice day, we’ve had a week of muggy, gloomy, rainy weather. Which gives The Essex Green’s Hardly Electronic both a wistful pang and a vicarious thrill, because the album’s
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
So-called “gay conversion therapy” is child abuse, plain and simple, perpetrated by adults who knowingly manipulate the fears and insecurities of young victims in order to make them hate themselves and their inborn nature. The Miseducation of Cameron Post examines a camp, God’s Promise, from
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The songs of Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers are tours de force of folk and alt-country, beautifully employing fast-paced fiddles and backing vocals on the group’s latest album, Shanti’s Shadow. Hunt’s music is a transformative experience guided by her spiritual foundation. “Though what I
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
When a band’s music is described as genre-defying, it often means its musicians are struggling to find a successful sound. In the case of Adar, the local singer-songwriter does transcend genres and her songs successfully incorporate several types of music—funk, rock, and jazz—to create a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Many associate Will Marsh’s band Gold Connections with Car Seat Headrest thanks to several collaborations, but Marsh’s group stands solidly on its own. After a label switch, the long-awaited release of Popular Fiction arrived in 2018, marking an impressive step forward. The album shows off the
By
Mary Shea Watson
|
Before meeting on the patio outside Kardinal Hall, Richard Needham worried about his outfit. He thought his white jeans might be too feminine, or that his “There is no planet B” T-shirt and rope necklace with a C-shaped bear claw tied to the end might be too much of a conversation-starter.
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Like most great musical innovators, The Brothers Osborne don’t fit neatly into one category. They’re country performers first and foremost, as their drawling voices and lyrics peppered with ain’ts prove. But there’s equal influence from heartland rockers like Bob Seger and Tom Petty in their
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
In 1994 Sheryl Crow followed her breakout smash single “All I Wanna Do” by asking, “Are you strong enough to be my man?” Soon after, the private life of the former high school beauty queen became as popular as the numerous hits from the 50 million albums she sold. Crow has been linked
By
Shea Gibbs
|
George Clinton is back. George Clinton is leaving. In April, just three months after releasing “I’m Gon Make U Sick O’ Me,” a single from Medicaid Fraud Dogg, the first Parliament record in 38 years, Dr. Funkenstein announced he’ll retire from touring in spring 2019. It marks the final phase of
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
When you’re an independent musician in a competitive town like Charlottesville, it’s never too soon to get started. Jacob Lourie’s musical career began during his senior year at St. Anne’s-Belfield School. This month heralds his first full-length release, Sad Boi Bops Vol. 1, and it promises to
By
Erin O'Hare
|
A few months ago, artist Uzo Njoku was in the market for a new coloring book. She noticed that most coloring books geared toward adults, like the ubiquitous Enchanted Garden, featured densely outlined flora and fauna, medallions, and mandalas, and that most coloring books for children contained
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Two of UVA’s favorite crooners join forces for a rare, one-night-only show. Nathan Colberg graduated back in 2017, and his music career has quickly gained traction with beautiful, keyboard-driven tracks like “Charlottesville” (understandably, a local favorite), and his first full-length, Silo.
By
Nick Rubin
|
Jim James Uniform Distortion (ATO) Jim James takes enough chances that I gotta pull for the guy— usually from a distance, but hey. Uniform Distortion’s 11 squalling tracks walk the line between garage rock and classic rock demos before landing in the latter camp—the tip off coming on “You Get
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
There’s no one way to make a fact-based film, as 2018 has shown. From the satiric heights of The Death of Stalin to the self-parodic depths of Gotti, and with many major contenders to come (Bohemian Rhapsody, Beautiful Boy, Welcome To Marwen), all have different goals, from education, to poetic
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Indie group Vulfpeck might be known for its sultry vocals, but backing that falsetto are the crazy, unpredictable riffs of Cory Wong. To better showcase his guitar skills, Wong is on a solo tour that combines his serious musical skills with his unique, off-the-wall comedy. Many of the tracks