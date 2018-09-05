ARTS Pick: Trampled by Turtles

Though the path of bluegrass and folk-rock is well-worn, it gained new life in 2004 when Trampled by Turtles made slow but steady progress to the inner circle of indie rock. Since then, the Duluth, Minnesota, band turned out one fast-pickin’ chart climber after another, and played in all 50 states and around the globe, until Dave Simonett became the first to say “uncle” and step away from full-time touring to seek creative space. After a two-year hiatus, the band returns with an ironically titled new album, Life Is Good on the Open Road, and offers the same barn-burner live shows that blazed the group’s trail in the beginning. $25-28, 8pm.

The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.