ARTS Pick: Trae Pierce & the T-Stones

Florida outfit Trae Pierce & the T-Stones arrives to funk things up with some hard-edged hip-hop mixed with rock and blues. Pierce is an accomplished bassist and four-time Grammy Award-winner (with Blind Boys of Alabama) who made his name as a member of The Ohio Players. The musical “monster” has joined forces with an ensemble of high-energy young musicians to tear up the Southeast with their non-stop stage party. Free, 5pm. IX Arts Park, 522 Second St. SE. 970-3260.