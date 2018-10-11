Arts Pick: Town Mountain

Town Mountain performs at The Prism Coffeehouse at C'ville Coffee on Saturday.
10/11/18 at 2:06 PM

With six releases and a reputation for hard-driving jams, string band Town Mountain covers broad musical territory, drawing in fans of bluegrass, country, classic rock and boogie-woogie. The group cites the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia and lyricist Robert Hunter among its influences. Piece that together with talent in the vein of Nashville legends Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Merle Haggard and hold on to your 10-gallon hat.

Saturday 10/13

$12-18, 7pm. The Prism Coffeehouse at C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 978-4335.

