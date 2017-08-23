ARTS Pick: Tony Woods and Richelle Claiborne

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Publicity photo. Publicity photo.
Arts


8/23/17 at 7:00 AM

They say laughter and music are good for the soul, and that makes an evening with comedian Tony Woods and a performance by soulful R&B artist Richelle Claiborne doubly blessed. Woods is a stand-up comedy veteran who kicked off his career as an original member of Russell Simmons’ “Def Comedy Jam,” followed by years of TV and film credits. Charlottesville native Claiborne is a singer, actress and poet whose performances are always highly anticipated.

Thursday, August 24.$12-15, 8:30pm. 21-plus. The Ante Room, 219 W. Water St. 284-8561.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy