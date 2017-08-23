ARTS Pick: Tony Woods and Richelle Claiborne

They say laughter and music are good for the soul, and that makes an evening with comedian Tony Woods and a performance by soulful R&B artist Richelle Claiborne doubly blessed. Woods is a stand-up comedy veteran who kicked off his career as an original member of Russell Simmons’ “Def Comedy Jam,” followed by years of TV and film credits. Charlottesville native Claiborne is a singer, actress and poet whose performances are always highly anticipated.
Ann Wilson on inspiration and ways to agitate
Ann Wilson has been pushing boundaries since the release of Heart’s debut album, Dreamboat Annie, in 1976. Wilson joined the band in the early ’70s at the age of 22, and her younger sister, Nancy, soon followed suit. Between Nancy’s guitar virtuosity and Wilson’s killer vocals, the two changed
ARTS Pick: Rugged Arts: Back to School Jam
Remy St. Clair hosts Rugged Arts: Back to School Jam, with DJ Double U on the ones and the twos, at the bi-monthly hip-hop series that encourages artists to push themselves and put on entertaining, positive shows. The bill is stacked with up-and-coming local artists, including Waasi, Ade &
Nicole Atkins finds a new muse in Rhonda Lee
Like many creatives, psychedelic indie rock songstress Nicole Atkins had to hit rock bottom to rise to a reawakened level of musicianship. Not only did she move from her longtime home along the Jersey Shore to Nashville, Tennessee, but she faced writer’s block, alcoholism and she literally fell
ARTS Pick: Ku-umba Frank Lacy
Jazz musician Ku-umba Frank Lacy started out on piano at age 8, and 50-plus years later he is the master of multiple instruments, with trombone as his forté. Lacy’s impressive career includes stints as a composer, arranger, vocalist, conductor and physicist, as well as hundreds of
“Wind River” is uncompromisingly tough
Not a single aspect of Wind River is easy to endure, but every shot, frame, line of dialogue, standoff and underlying theme is indispensable. The film turns every convention on its head in a plot involving a murder on a Native American reservation—the investigation is not depicted as a mystery,
A quick chat with Phil Lesh: Grateful Dead bassist talks Lockn’ return and missing Jerry
At 77, Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh is mostly done touring, but that doesn’t mean he’s done playing music. Besides some semi-regular gigs in and around New York City, Lesh can mostly be found these days on stage at Terrapin Crossroads, the Dead-themed club he opened in 2012 near his home in
Beginning stages: Five acts making a Lockn’ debut
The Lockn’ Festival returns to Arrington this week, bringing four days of music to Infinity Downs Farm from Thursday through Sunday. The jam-friendly festival is largely returning to its foundational roots, with headlining slots featuring Bob Weir and Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead, Widespread
Portugal. The Man finds inspiration in the past
The old adage “history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes” rings particularly true in 2017. You don’t have to search hard to find parallels between the current sociopolitical landscape and the one that served as a catalyst for the counterculture movement of the 1960s. This observation
Blake Hurt plays with perspective in two collections
Charlottesville is a cozy little city. Most of the time, we know our neighbors—enough to recognize their kids or their pets, maybe catch snippets about their lives at work or play. But what if the guy down the street turned out to be the commander of an invading fleet of warships? Or the girl
ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestling
Small bills and big attitudes are the welcome norm for Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestling competitions, where the “arm wrasslin’ and acting foolish” pairs up with a local charity for a raucous balance of competition, camp and community support. Proceeds from this match go to Brave Souls on
ARTS Pick: Dina Maccabee, Janel Leppin and Juliana Daugherty
Improvisation on viola, atmospheric cello and lush acoustics fill a unique bill of songwriters: Touring veteran Dina Maccabee (violinist, violist and vocalist) loops depth, space and complexity into the songs from her new album, The World is in the Work. Cellist, vocalist and composer Janel
ARTS Pick: Lyle Lovett
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band is no small venture—the 13-piece group backs Lovett on everything from violin to guitar to trombone, swinging through jazz and pickin’ out country with a variety of crowd-pleasers. With 14 records and almost four decades of touring, the four-time Grammy winner
Adar stands in solidarity while gaining traction
There was an apple going bad on Adar Seligman-McComas’ desk. But it had been a week of writer’s block and listlessness, and she wasn’t hungry right then. She’d eat it later, she told herself. Over the course of the month, she watched that unwanted apple slowly rot. Then one morning,
Annabelle: Creation is a great escape
Who would have known a prequel series to a reboot of a movie based on a book based on a hoax would boast some of the most delightful big-budget horror filmmaking in recent memory? The Annabelle series is one that should not work; kids, spooky dolls and overexplained mythologies are typically
They doth protest: Listen to Charlottesville’s protest songs
Everyone knows at least one protest song. There’s Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land,” which American Songwriter magazine says is “arguably more popular than our national anthem”; Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”; Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit”; Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come”; Joni
ARTS Pick: Summer in Paris
Longing to escape the bright, hot, cheery sunshine? Violet Crown Cinema welcomes you into the dark by way of the first installment in its Summer in Paris film series. Focusing on crimes of passion and anchored by Panique, the 1946 murder mystery starring Michel Simon as a loathsome Peeping Tom
ARTS Pick: Broadway at The Paramount
Sing along as 40-plus Charlottesville kids perform with theater pros in Broadway at The Paramount. Guest actors include Jennifer DiNoia (currently Elphaba in Broadway’s Wicked), Tony Gonzalez (former dance captain for Mamma Mia!) and Matthew Steffens, a UVA graduate who has performed in
ARTS Pick: The Chris Robinson Brotherhood
The Chris Robinson Brotherhood began as a Los Angeles band that just wanted, in Robinson’s words, to “have a good time.” All in the name of having fun, the former Black Crowes frontman created a bluesy, quintessentially Californian psychedelic jam sound that central Virginia can’t get enough
Unflinching eye: “Detroit” smolders with tension and brutality
The push for greater representation in cinema, both in front of and behind the camera, is sometimes derided as an academic one that places statistics ahead of quality, of checked boxes over realism. What these critics miss is that representation means greater diversity of perspectives. People
Erika Raskin turns worry into words with “Best Intentions”
It began in a crowded Richmond parking lot. Local novelist Erika Raskin had an appointment to re-enroll in the master of social work program she had begun at VCU, and couldn’t find a parking space. As she drove in circles something shifted within her. She laughs and says, “I was like, ‘You know