ARTS Pick: [title of show]

With an open script and generic name, [title of show], the “musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical,” by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell, has become a work-in-progress with each production crew adding updates and changes based on its experience. The one-act play takes a comical look at the creative process and internal challenges leading up to opening night, making it an apt choice for Charlottesville’s newest company, Phoenix Theatre Works.

Through May 28. $20, times vary. Belmont Arts Collective, 221 Carlton Rd. Ste. 3. 422-4700.