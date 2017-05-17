ARTS Pick: [title of show]

With an open script and generic name, [title of show], the “musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical,” by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell, has become a work-in-progress with each production crew adding updates and changes based on its experience. The one-act play takes a comical look at the creative process and internal challenges leading up to opening night, making it an apt choice for Charlottesville’s newest company, Phoenix Theatre Works.
Album reviews: Devon Sproule, Adar, Wes Swing, Cream Dream, Gold Connections and Haircut
Devon Sproule The Gold String (Tin Angel) After time in Texas and England, Devon Sproule’s return to central Virginia was rightly celebrated by local fans of the Canada-born, Twin Oaks-raised singer-songwriter. On The Gold String, Sproule weaves stories rich with touching details (“Here we are,
ARTS Pick: Charlie Mars
Some scour the beach for shells, Charlie Mars went looking for songs. Called to the ocean on his latest album, Beach Town, Mars takes inspiration from the Gulf Coast in depicting salty characters, lost lovers and a search for redemption along the sandy fringes of our Southern border. His
Movie review: “Snatched” gets all dressed up but goes nowhere
Be wary of any comedy with such a conspicuous amount of talented performers as Snatched. Maybe it’ll be the star-studded movie event of the decade, but more than likely it’ll be an exercise in coasting, with a few laughs here and there but occupying much of the running time with mugging and
Takin’ care of backstage business at area music venues
If Gary Green does his job well at the Paramount Theater, nobody will know. As the theater’s audio production manager, he analyzes how sound waves produced by artists will be affected by rising temperature and humidity as audience members fill the space. He knows how voices sound in each
Devon Sproule shares her songwriting process
While singer-songwriter Devon Sproule’s sound has evolved over time, she continues to write thoughtful and compelling lyrics. This month her eighth album, The Gold String, will be released. The record is themed on the idea of an invisible string connecting all things, and the possibility of
ARTS Pick: The Mavericks
Raul Malo, the Grammy Award-winning leader of The Mavericks, loves to joke about his human compassion and self-proclaimed “hippie speak.” The Cuban immigrant wants his band’s eclectic blend of classic country, cow-punk and standards to unify audiences.“Maybe it’s the hopeless romantic in me,
ARTS Pick: Death of a Salesman
Widely considered one of the greatest American plays of the 20th century, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman was the first to hit the trifecta with a Tony Award, New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize. The story centers around the broken dreams and despairing family of
C-VILLE music writers share can’t-miss concerts
Please Don’t Tell IX Art Park 5/25 Please Don’t Tell might be the Charlottesville music scene’s best-kept secret. This duo plays dark and often humorous Berlin cabaret with piano, cello and vocals.—Jackson Landers Future Islands The Jefferson Theater 5/30 On the movie soundtrack of your life,
ARTS Pick: Old Salt Union
Old Salt Union’s hipster looks and laid-back attitude pair well with its love of high-energy, foot-stomping Americana music. But the band does all it can to buck tradition with unique arrangements and an original newgrass sound that recently earned the group Best Bluegrass Band and Best Country
ARTS Pick: Grant Gordy and Ross Martin
Billed as two of acoustic music’s most forward-thinking virtuoso guitarists, Grant Gordy and Ross Martin pick out bluegrass, jazz and American traditionals in flawless two-part guitar creations that have critics elated about the duo’s 2016 album, Year of the Dog. Bluegrass Today says, “The way
ARTS Pick: Antoine Scott
Antoine Scott has shared the stage with such comedic notables as Kevin Hart and “30 Rock”’s Tracy Morgan, and has appeared on Showtime and TV One. Scott’s manic energy takes audiences along on a wild comedy ride with a special Mother’s Day show presented by the United Nations of Comedy that
ARTS Pick: Dump
Former UVA Corner Parking Lot attendant James McNew’s solo side project Dump often features guest appearances by members of McNew’s main band, a Jersey outfit by the name of Yo La Tengo. Why bother with the offshoot? As a subplot to YLT, Dump is where we get an ear-peek into McNew’s contributed
Movie review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 keeps fans happy
The A-hole Avengers are back in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with just as much swagger and ragtag chemistry as ever. It’s easy to forget that the first film was a risk for the unstoppable Marvel Cinematic Universe, a massive introduction to myriad characters, planets, teams and sci-fi
Brendan Wolfe delves into the world of a jazz legend
If you have never heard of Bix Beiderbecke, the unlikely jazz legend from a Midwestern, German-American family, listen to his tunes on YouTube or Spotify and you’ll want to know more. Dig deeper and you’ll learn that cornet soloist and pianist Leon Bismark “Bix” Beiderbecke was born in
Theater review: Four County Players resurrects Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit
Is there any comedy trope that’s been kicked around more often than the bickering husband and wife at home? Domestic discord has been a go-to gag for centuries and the cornerstone of TV sitcoms for a reason. We all know the excruciating grief of slogging through a never-ending argument with our
ARTS Pick: Robert Dick, Stephen Nachmanovitch and Robert Jospé
A solo set by Robert Dick, Stephen Nachmanovitch or Robert Jospé is dazzling in its own right, but combine these talents into a trio and you’ll witness something musically supernatural. Presented by WTJU and the Charlottesville Jazz Society, the evening features Dick on the flute and bass
ARTS Pick: May the Fourth Be With You
Since it exploded into theaters in 1977, Star Wars has left a crater-like impact on pop culture. And since 2011, May 4 has been the unofficial day that superfans dust off their lightsabers, pull on their stormtrooper helmets and celebrate the popular franchise. At May the Fourth Be With You: A
ARTS Pick: Spring Awakening
Taking on the topic of sexual oppression at the turn of the 19th century, Frank Wedekind’s Spring Awakening drives straight through the soul of puberty. Gorilla Theater Productions’ contemporary approach to the coming-of-age story confronts themes of reproduction, rape and suicide so incisively
First Fridays: May 5
First Fridays: May 5 Lily Erb spends a lot of time outside, taking stock of the natural world for images, information and patterns to use in her steel sculptures, some of which are on view this month in “Epitaxy” at the Welcome Gallery at New City Arts. Sometimes she’ll focus on abstracting a
Composer Kristina Warren channels vocal technology into art
The human voice is an extraordinary thing. Even the softest, quietest sound is no small feat to produce. Here’s how it works: The lungs pump air through the trachea (windpipe) and into the larynx, where the vocal cords are located. The air makes the vocal folds—multilayered folds of