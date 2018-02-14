ARTS Pick: Time travel with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
A variety of techniques, budgets and effects come together at the 19th annual Animations Show of Shows. The festival traverses themes of societal trends and modern anxieties with 16 screenings including The Burden, a quirky stop-motion short about how being trapped in a routine life makes the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Asher McGlothlin perfectly captures the spirit of his childhood in the Appalachian Mountains, as well as the leap from teenager to adulthood, on his January 2018 debut EP Bardo, which takes its name from the Buddhist term describing the halfway place between death and rebirth. Able to be both
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
African-American culture in 1920s New York City is discerned through the poetry of Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen and Claude McKay, seen through the eyes of painter and muralist Aaron Douglas, and told through the voice of art historian David Driskell in Of Ebony Embers: Vignettes of the
By
Raennah Lorne
|
Imagine the thousands of hands that have held the spine of a library book, the fingers that have turned the pages. Imagine the moments in history that have intersected with the text through the lives of its readers. Beginning in 2015 and ending in June of 2017, a project called Book Traces @
By
CM Gorey
|
Do we continue to have time to admire the still life? In a world where disposable and looping ultra-high resolution video pops from the phones in our pockets, the composed scenes of the genre require more from our attention. The art form that originated with painting centuries ago has been
By
Desire' Moses
|
There are certain musicians whose style is so unique that any snippet of their music is immediately identifiable. Multi-instrumentalist Keller Williams is one of those artists. A staple on the jam scene and the festival circuit for nearly 25 years, Williams has created a singular sound, which
By
Erin O'Hare
|
A blank canvas. That’s what Marie Landragin sees in her mind’s eye when she’s about to play guitar with Free Idea. Just before the first note rings out, she sees a frame, some material, potential for the space to become anything. When the music starts, she says, it begins painting forms, “and
By
Nick Rubin
|
Xylouris White Mother (Bella Union) “Goats are mothers, Zeus was raised on Amaltheia’s milk, Black Peak is Mother Earth. …Mother Earth is the mother of everything.” Giorgos Xylouris thus explains his duo’s third album, the first two being Goat and Black Peak. It’s inscrutable and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The dreamy magic of romantic ballet melds with technical prowess in Charlottesville Ballet’s Evening of Romance. Performances include a tongue-in-cheek princess battle for the eye of Prince Charming, the dramatic pas de deux from Le Corsaire and an intriguing original work titled :dôgm: by
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
As religious war ravaged central Europe in the early 17th century, cultural establishments in Germany suffered great losses including gigs for musicians and venues for performances—so, it’s no wonder that powerful works were composed in respite during this time. Small ensemble Zephyrus captures
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Since the day he ripped through “Johnny B. Goode” at age 5 while sitting in with his father’s band, people have had their eye on Marc Broussard. His ability to blend classic R&B, rock and soul is enriched by his unique musical style, fueling a loyal fan base since the release of his debut
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Since his early teenage years in suburban England, Declan McKenna has had a rebellious streak. Now, at 19, he blends his own brand of indie pop with politically charged issues to make his views known through music. Influenced by David Bowie and The Beatles, his melodies are making a massive
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
The rise of Time’s Up, the movement challenging sexism, harassment and abuse against women in the entertainment industry, has led to a tone deaf, contemptible yet predictable backlash. Spend enough time on social media and you’ll see two main counterarguments: There’s a witch hunt by women
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
Enter: a lively dinner party. Lots of crosstalk. Women in a startling array of historical costumes. There’s Isabella Bird, a 19th-century globe-trotter and well-educated author. There’s Joan the Pope, a ninth-century intellectual who lived as a man and briefly became the pope. There’s Dull
By
Anita Overcash
|
Noah Gundersen recently saw the world’s largest easel. He says that the roadside attraction, located in Goodland, Kansas, is a whopping 80 feet tall with one of Vincent van Gogh’s sunflower paintings stretched across it. That stop, like many, is just one of the perks of having a good tour
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Folk singer Bill Staines has been playing around the country for more than 40 years, from coffeehouses to nature centers. The New England native has blended subtle wit and imagination with the beauty of rivers, mountains, highways and backroads, over an impressive 26 albums. And if the mood
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Sigrid Eilertson likes to paint surrealistic images of creatures that straddle the line between the realistic and the fantastic, like larger-than-life goddesses and wild animals. She always works in a series, and she tends to work large—many of her paintings are 6 feet or taller. But for her
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
War has been a part of the human experience for all of recorded history. But what happens when the things that drive us to it are no longer a factor? Resources, borders, languages, religions; if we found ourselves in a situation where none of those things truly mattered, would we still find
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
Before she received a Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis at 39 years old, UVA writing professor Charlotte Matthews lived on a cattle farm. Whenever the farmer found a dead cow in the pasture, he bulldozed a grave and buried the animal. Matthews remembers the farmer whistling to himself in these
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The Front Porch teams with Appalachian State University professor and folklorist Cece Conway to explore West African influences and instruments through the folk akonting and the griot ngoni, which can be traced to the modern banjo. The Black and Global Roots Music Project will also feature