ARTS Pick: Time travel with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox can be summed up in three words: musical time travel. The group, founded by pianist and arranger Bradlee in 2009, takes listeners on a journey across decades, playing songs from the modern era—everything from the party pop of Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga to the minimalist rock of Radiohead—and rearranging them, while keeping the familiar lyrics, and adding a vintage twist. Imagine Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” played on…an upright bass, or Lorde’s “Royals” as a ballad sung by a sad clown.

Saturday, February 17. $40-160, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.