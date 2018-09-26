ARTS Pick: Thomas Rhett

With Life Changes, Thomas Rhett delivers a collection of fearless rock and country vibes in a reflective ode to things lost and found. Growing up in the music scene, Rhett seemed destined to follow in the footsteps of his country singer dad, but found himself fostering the success of his peers, penning tunes for acts such as Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line. In 2013, he put Nashville on notice with his own album, which quickly climbed the charts with “It Goes Like This” and made him a main-stage act.

Saturday, Sept. 29. $31.75-76.75 , 7:30 pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. (888) 575-8497.