ARTS Pick: Think & Drink

The first installment of Think & Drink, a new series from the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities, features NPR reporter Lulu Miller reading from her upcoming book, Why Fish Don’t Exist. Wes Swing accompanies her with his original compositions on the cello, followed by a Q&A on “the dangers of miscategorization, the infallibility of the human mind to make sense of the world, and how and why to loop a cello.”

Sunday, October 22. Free, 6pm. The Bridge PAI, 209 Monticello Rd. 984-5669.