ARTS Pick: Swimming With Bears is a good idea

Alternative four-piece Swimming With Bears is on a mission. The Austin-based group has been tirelessly honing its groovy sound since releasing its self-titled debut EP in 2016. Energy and style, from smooth lead guitar riffs to driven bass lines held steady by slick rhythms, are the keys to SWB’s feel-good soul. The new single “French Girls” made an impact back in February and earned the band its first national tour, along with opening slots for the likes of Weezer and Panic! at the Disco.
ARTS Pick: Go along for the entertaining ride in Avenue Q
Part puppet show, part musical, Avenue Q is about a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a rundown apartment in New York City. Written by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, and based on the book by Jeff Whitty, the audience goes along for the ride as Princeton discovers that his nice
ARTS Pick: Calexico holds the line
With a blend of American folk and styles rooted in Latin America, Calexico, named for the southern border town in California, has a distinctive, playful sound. Vocalist/guitarist Joey Burns and John Convertino use Tex-Mex indie rock to approach current issues through melodies and lyrics. The
Movie review: Marvel notches another win with Avengers: Infinity War
Cutting right to the chase, Avengers: Infinity War is pretty damn good and may even be unpredictable for the Easter egg-hunting, online theory crowd —but how the hell do you even begin to describe a movie like this? Installment to installment, the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies work more or
First Fridays: May 4
Dave Moore believes in the sensuality of painting. “I want my paintings to look like paintings,” he says. “I am not trying to fool anyone into believing that an object is on the canvas. The painting is the object and the experience, whatever the subject may be.” A self-described “art history
Metal band Salvaticus finds beauty in the order of things
It’s the day after Earth Day, and Kevin Ardrey, Brian Weaver and Carter Felder —three of the four members of local black metal band Salvaticus—sit on a worn wooden bench under an open-air roofed shelter at Ivy Creek Natural Area. The dogwoods and redbuds have bloomed, clouds move through the
Album reviews: King Tuff, Cardi B, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Parquet Courts, Dr. Octagon and Goat Girl
King Tuff “The Other” (Sub Pop) Didn’t King Tuff used to rock? Last year, an exhausted Kyle Thomas paused to recover and reflect—and he’s clearly going for some kind of contemplative statement on “The Other,” (yes, the title carries those pretentious quotes). But whether about alienation on the
ARTS Pick: The National balances darkness and light
Known as a band that details its personal evolution and society’s ills through the somber delivery of cryptic lyrics, The National is often pigeonholed as brooding and melancholy. But its obsessive fanbase, officially named Cherry Tree, finds optimism, hidden messages and even tattoos (of
ARTS Pick: Spamalot brings British humor of the highest (Ex)caliber
Billed as a “musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Spamalot parodies the tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table using British humor of the highest (Ex)caliber. The original Broadway production, directed by Mike Nichols, debuted in
ARTS Pick: Margo Price tells her truth
Hailed as an up-and-coming country star, Margo Price has succeeded in telling her story through vivid songwriting and compelling performances. From the loss of her family’s farm, to selling her car and pawning her wedding ring to buy studio time, Price’s journey is authentically crafted into
Shared history: A portal to the past runs through West Main Street
From 1988 to 1992, two recent UVA graduates, Chris Farina and Reid Oechslin, set out with a camera, 16mm film, little money and no lighting equipment, to interview residents of Charlottesville’s West Main Street. They wanted to learn more about their newly adopted hometown by inquiring into the
Movie review: Super Troopers 2 is sometimes funny, sometimes not
Though Broken Lizard found mixed critical and financial results with its subsequent follow-ups to the 2001 cult hit Super Troopers, you do have to hand it to the guys for wanting to try something different before coming back around to the property that launched their film and TV careers. The
The Attachments play sane punk as art reaction
After band practice on a recent Monday evening, the three members of The Attachments lean back on couches in drummer Jack Richardson’s Belmont living room. As the day falls into dusk outside the window, they drink beers and bottled teas while a record spins punk music at a low volume in the
ARTS Pick: Anderson East soothes with soul
Serious but not pretentious, Anderson East’s modern soul draws from the Alabamian’s raw vocals and charismatic live performances in which he rocks out a sinuous blend of rhythm and blues, gospel and country. East’s latest release, Encore, is the second record guided by hot-handed producer Dave
ARTS Pick: Zack Mexico
Rising from the sand of North Carolina’s Outer Banks in 2011, Zack Mexico took its experimental rock to the world through years of festival gigs, constant touring and a recent European stint as the opening act for Future Islands. The band’s popularity continues to swell through its technically
ARTS Pick: P!nk makes a power play
Known for her impact on pop music as well as her incredible live shows, P!nk is taking her countless hits around the globe on her Beautiful Trauma world tour. Despite using aerial stunts, Vegas-style production and lots of backup dancers, P!nk wins from the first note with her vocal talents.
Stages of life: The Charlottesville Players Guild steps into the spotlight for its second act
She’d been here before. During a recent rehearsal of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, a feeling of recollection overcame Brenda Brown-Grooms as she recited her lines. She was in character as Bertha Holly, wife of Seth Holly and a boarding house matron who likes to bake biscuits, make
Reading from inspiration at New Dominion Bookshop
As a kid in grade school, Angie Hogan began writing poetry for the same reason her peers wrote in a diary or passed notes in class: She wanted privacy. “I felt the need to express myself, but I didn’t want to express myself straightforwardly,” she says. “I was definitely writing things that
Movie review: Rampage delivers the action without a wink
There’s really only one way to sell the story of a Special Forces veteran and anti-poaching commando turned conservationist who’s helping his overgrown gorilla friend overcome anger issues to stop a flying porcupine-wolf and a crocodile-leviathan from destroying Chicago: completely
Review: Hand to God is a joyful romp through the dark
In case you forgot why people still put on pants and leave the house in order to partake in live theater (as opposed to Netflix-ing their way to human-sized sinkholes on the couch), allow Live Arts’ production of Hand to God to spell it out for you. Full-frontal nudity! Cursing in church! Legit
UVA student reinterprets Le Devin du village
In the months before graduation, many students in UVA’s fourth-year class embrace “senior spring” by soaking up sun on the Lawn, checking items off the list of “118 things to do before you graduate” or hanging out with friends instead of attending class. But Wesley Diener, who’s graduating from