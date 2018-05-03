ARTS Pick: Swimming With Bears is a good idea

Alternative four-piece Swimming With Bears is on a mission. The Austin-based group has been tirelessly honing its groovy sound since releasing its self-titled debut EP in 2016. Energy and style, from smooth lead guitar riffs to driven bass lines held steady by slick rhythms, are the keys to SWB’s feel-good soul. The new single “French Girls” made an impact back in February and earned the band its first national tour, along with opening slots for the likes of Weezer and Panic! at the Disco.

Tuesday, May 8. $10, 6pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.