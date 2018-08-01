ARTS Pick: Summer shorts

8/01/18 at 7:00 AM

Founded in 2011, Gorilla Theater stresses the troupe’s efforts at comprehensive inclusion, and with Summer Shorts 2018, that quest includes UVA students. In this production, the theater’s core players work together with student performers and directors to put on shows ranging from the whimsical to the surreal to the intensely dramatic.

Through Sunday, August 5. $10-15, times vary. Gorilla Theater, 171 Allied Ln., Suite B. 304-6723.

