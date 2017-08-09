ARTS Pick: Summer in Paris

8/09/17 at 7:00 AM

Longing to escape the bright, hot, cheery sunshine? Violet Crown Cinema welcomes you into the dark by way of the first installment in its Summer in Paris film series. Focusing on crimes of passion and anchored by Panique, the 1946 murder mystery starring Michel Simon as a loathsome Peeping Tom framed for murder by the object of his obsession, the two-part series will feature eight films. The 1991 black comedy Delicatessen moves the series’ second half into the macabre.

Through August 24. $9, times vary. Violet Crown Cinema, 200 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. 529-3000.

