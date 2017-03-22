ARTS Pick: Stevie Nicks

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Stevie Nicks and The Pretenders join forces at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday and prove the feeling remains even after the glitter fades. Publicity photo Stevie Nicks and The Pretenders join forces at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday and prove the feeling remains even after the glitter fades. Publicity photo
Arts


3/22/17 at 3:44 PM

Throughout the ’70s and ’80s Stevie Nicks reigned as a musical goddess. Her mystical words, gypsy attire and bewitching voice made an indelible mark on rock history, and her trail of hits with Fleetwood Mac are rivaled only by the legacy of her solo material. Pair Nicks on tour with Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders, and a stronger representation of legendary rock is hard to find.

Saturday, March 25. $47-148, 7pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 888-JPJ-TIXS.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy