ARTS Pick: Stavros Halkias

Stavros Halkias is a busy guy. Not only has the comedian toured his stand-up routine alongside artists like Tig Notaro and Tom Papa, he co-hosts a raunchy podcast called Cum Town, and has a scandalous Instagram account, in which the plus-size star likes to pose in as little clothing as possible. Despite the controversy that this sort of humor provokes, Halkias has said on multiple occasions that he is an advocate for body positivity, a theme that often comes through in his jokes.

Friday 8/17. $15, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.