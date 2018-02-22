ARTS Pick: Spit it out at Hip-Hop Karaoke

Can’t get Drake’s “God’s Plan” out of your head? Think you’ve got the pipes to take on Rhianna or ya feel some old school Jay-Z comin’ through? Spit it out at Hip-Hop Karaoke where SGtheDJ calls the role as the line for the stage fills with local MCs and wannabes, cued to drop rhymes from their headphone heroes. Contact bookwithsg@gmail.com with song info to sign up in advance.

Thursday, February 22. $5, 8pm. All ages. The Ante Room, 219 Water St. W. 284-8561.