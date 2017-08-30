ARTS Pick: Spherus

With Greg Kennedy, juggling is more than a talent—it’s a spectacular feat of modern engineering. Watch him juggle wickedly angled geometric props in Spherus, the coolest circus you’ve ever seen. The show also features aerial dancers Rachel Lancaster and Christine Morano, soaring through the air in a flurry of ribbon, as well as surreal video effects from Jeff Bethea.
Album reviews: Downtown Boys, The Blow, Frankie Rose, Swale and Jack Cooper
Downtown Boys Cost of Living (Sub Pop) “A Wall,” the opening track on Cost of Living, winds up like it could be a punk Springsteen cover—then vocalist Victoria Ruiz bursts through with the righteous, insistent bellow of Dog Faced Hermans’ Marion Coutts or holy Poly Styrene. Downtown Boys calls
First Fridays: September 1
Annie Gould Gallery 121 S. Main St., Gordonsville. An exhibition of work from 12-plus regional and out-of-state artists. FF The Bridge PAI 2019 Monticello Rd. “Domestic Alchemy,” in which artists Amanda Wagstaff, Chicho Lorenzo and Will Mullany find creative potential in familiar household
Instrumental rejuvenation: Will Mullany builds a wall of sound at The Bridge
A small metal bucket. Segments of rough-hewn PVC and metal pipe. A coffee tin. A red British post box coin bank. A spool of piano wire. A tiny, wooden drawer. Light switches, control boards, dials, film cans, electrical sockets. Pliers. Wire cutters. Rings of tubing, spoons, forks, nails,
ARTS Pick: The ATM Unit
There are few groups better suited for a night of local jams than rock and jazz fusion band The ATM Unit. The cast of musicians—Michael Taylor on drums, Mark Miller on vocals and guitar and bass virtuoso Dane Alderson on bass—is enough to blow the roof off, but the group grows mightier with the
Convolution evolution: Updated “Pip & Twig” at Live Arts
Adult identical twins Pip and Twig live an insular, codependent existence. Wearing identical pajamas, they wake in their shared bed at the same time every morning and eat identical breakfasts before going about their daily childlike, tandem routine, clothed in identical dress-and-sweater
Dire consequences: Al Gore’s agenda is discouraged by current climate
The impact of An Inconvenient Truth, the award-winning film released in 2006, was almost unprecedented for a documentary. There had already been a conversation around climate change, but many advocates and people generally in favor of promoting the notion that it was human-supported often
ARTS Pick: Eli Cook
Local bluesman Eli Cook takes everything he learned from performing at church revivals and channels it into his long-awaited new album, High-Dollar Gospel. The singer-songwriter’s unique merging of his own Appalachian folk history with ferocious rock riffs has earned him accolades since he came
Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes looks ahead at Lockn’
Warren Haynes is one of the most prolific guitarists and songwriters of our time. After joining The Allman Brothers Band in 1989 at the request of Dickey Betts, Haynes formed Gov’t Mule with bassist Allen Woody and drummer Matt Abts as a side project in 1994. Over 20 years later, Mule is an
ARTS Pick: Tony Woods and Richelle Claiborne
They say laughter and music are good for the soul, and that makes an evening with comedian Tony Woods and a performance by soulful R&B artist Richelle Claiborne doubly blessed. Woods is a stand-up comedy veteran who kicked off his career as an original member of Russell Simmons’ “Def Comedy
Ann Wilson on inspiration and ways to agitate
Ann Wilson has been pushing boundaries since the release of Heart’s debut album, Dreamboat Annie, in 1976. Wilson joined the band in the early ’70s at the age of 22, and her younger sister, Nancy, soon followed suit. Between Nancy’s guitar virtuosity and Wilson’s killer vocals, the two changed
ARTS Pick: Rugged Arts: Back to School Jam
Remy St. Clair hosts Rugged Arts: Back to School Jam, with DJ Double U on the ones and the twos, at the regular hip-hop series that encourages artists to push themselves and put on entertaining, positive shows. The bill is stacked with up-and-coming local artists, including Waasi, Ade &
Nicole Atkins finds a new muse in Rhonda Lee
Like many creatives, psychedelic indie rock songstress Nicole Atkins had to hit rock bottom to rise to a reawakened level of musicianship. Not only did she move from her longtime home along the Jersey Shore to Nashville, Tennessee, but she faced writer’s block, alcoholism and she literally fell
ARTS Pick: Ku-umba Frank Lacy
Jazz musician Ku-umba Frank Lacy started out on piano at age 8, and 50-plus years later he is the master of multiple instruments, with trombone as his forté. Lacy’s impressive career includes stints as a composer, arranger, vocalist, conductor and physicist, as well as hundreds of
Art’s role: BLM’s protest alternative
On August 12, when hundreds of outsiders gathered here for the Unite the Right rally, ostensibly to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, our city suffered terrible loss. Just a few blocks away from the destruction, Black Lives Matter held an Art in Action event at Champion Brewing
“Wind River” is uncompromisingly tough
Not a single aspect of Wind River is easy to endure, but every shot, frame, line of dialogue, standoff and underlying theme is indispensable. The film turns every convention on its head in a plot involving a murder on a Native American reservation—the investigation is not depicted as a mystery,
Beginning stages: Five acts making a Lockn’ debut
The Lockn’ Festival returns to Arrington this week, bringing four days of music to Infinity Downs Farm from Thursday through Sunday. The jam-friendly festival is largely returning to its foundational roots, with headlining slots featuring Bob Weir and Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead, Widespread
Portugal. The Man finds inspiration in the past
The old adage “history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes” rings particularly true in 2017. You don’t have to search hard to find parallels between the current sociopolitical landscape and the one that served as a catalyst for the counterculture movement of the 1960s. This observation
ARTS Pick: Extraordinary Stan Lee
You might know Stan Lee from his countless cameos in blockbuster Marvel movies or from the familiar characters he created (Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, the X-Men and Spider-Man, to name a few). But you’ll really get to know the iconic comic book writer by watching Extraordinary: Stan Lee, a nostalgic
ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestling
Small bills and big attitudes are the welcome norm for Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestling competitions, where the “arm wrasslin’ and acting foolish” pairs up with a local charity for a raucous balance of competition, camp and community support. Proceeds from this match go to Brave Souls on
ARTS Pick: Dina Maccabee, Janel Leppin and Juliana Daugherty
Improvisation on viola, atmospheric cello and lush acoustics fill a unique bill of songwriters: Touring veteran Dina Maccabee (violinist, violist and vocalist) loops depth, space and complexity into the songs from her new album, The World is in the Work. Cellist, vocalist and composer Janel