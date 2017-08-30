ARTS Pick: Spherus

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
ARTS Pick: Spherus
Arts


8/30/17 at 7:00 AM

With Greg Kennedy, juggling is more than a talent—it’s a spectacular feat of modern engineering. Watch him juggle wickedly angled geometric props in Spherus, the coolest circus you’ve ever seen. The show also features aerial dancers Rachel Lancaster and Christine Morano, soaring through the air in a flurry of ribbon, as well as surreal video effects from Jeff Bethea.

Friday, September 1. $12-15, 7:30pm. V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 977-3900.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy