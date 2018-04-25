ARTS Pick: Spamalot brings British humor of the highest (Ex)caliber

Billed as a “musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Spamalot parodies the tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table using British humor of the highest (Ex)caliber. The original Broadway production, directed by Mike Nichols, debuted in 2005 and collected three Tonys, including Best Musical. Monty Python member John Cleese describes the staging as “the silliest thing I’ve ever seen.” And in the hands of Fay E. Cunningham directing the Albemarle High School Players, it’s sure to be outrageous fun.

Through Sunday, April 29. $10-35, times vary. Albemarle High School, 2775 Hydraulic Rd. ahsplayers.weebly.com