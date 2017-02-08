ARTS Pick: Spafford

By
Elizabeth Derby
|
Hollywood tells us that romance unfolds in a montage, in sparkling date nights and lazy Sunday mornings and in the inescapable gravity of consistent, insistent closeness. But as a veteran of long-distance relationships (I’m talking 10,000-mile commutes), I can attest that sometimes love grows
By
Desire' Moses
|
Margaret Glaspy doesn’t mince words or deal in excess. Clocking in at a brisk 34 minutes, the singer-songwriter’s debut, Emotions and Math, made several best-of lists in 2016 with its blend of bluesy riffs and pared down rock ’n’ roll. “I do like things boiled down to their kind of most
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
One year ago, Claire Hitchins took a leap of faith. While volunteering on the West Coast, Hitchins sat in her room and recorded her music for the first time, with the help of an old laptop and GarageBand. Within a few months, the award-winning podcast “On Being” featured Hitchins and her music,
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson is the culmination of every adjective used to describe the director’s work—poetic, intelligent, philosophical, gorgeous—but with a sense of grounding that makes its style and themes that much more effective. A Jarmusch film is most often an exploration of the artist’s
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Advocacy and music join forces to present Rock & Rally, a benefit for Tom Perriello’s gubernatorial run. The lineup boasts fiery bluegrass from the Perriello Pickers, a supergroup featuring members of Love Canon and Walker’s Run, Sarah White, Harli Saxon, the Michael Coleman Band and Dori
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Ah, Valentine’s Day. A time to celebrate new flames and lasting flames and, for some, a time to weep into a heart-shaped box of half-eaten chocolates. Whether you’re looking to swoon or seethe over love this year, local all-star ensemble the Country Sweethearts, featuring Tara Mills, Terri
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Richmond band Jouwala Collective builds on the foundation of Gnawa music, which has its roots in Northern African spiritual celebrations, using the ancient form for a layered transcendence, blending it into modern, rhythmic trance music that meanders through funk, jazz, soul, reggae and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
“This play is not about my mother and me,” the character of Lisa insists at the beginning of Well. The play is, in fact, about Lisa and her mother, who cannot heal herself despite her extraordinary ability to heal a changing neighborhood. But Well is about many other things, too—the idea of
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Singing, step-dancing fiddle player April Verch shows her roots in trademark fireball performances that channel the founding players of traditional folk music. The Ottawa Valley Canadian has been onstage since the age of 6, and with no sign of slowing down at age 38, she’s releasing The April
By
Erin O'Hare
|
There was something rather poetic about Synthetic Division’s recent impromptu performance at Goth Night at The Pit at Cinema Taco on the Downtown Mall. Melancholy cabaret duo Please Don’t Tell was scheduled to perform that night, but vocalist Christina Fleming lost her voice. Shawn Decker—the
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Watching Gold, you can’t help but feel that every member of this production arrived with a different sense of what the final product would be. Stephen Gaghan is directing a fact-based procedural, Robert Elswit is shooting a psychological comedy-drama and Matthew McConaughey came overprepared
By
Jackson Landers
|
A new exhibit at Second Street Gallery might represent the start of a new era for the gallery. José Bedia, a renowned Cuban painter and sculptor, will visit the gallery February 3 for a solo show and other events. Born in 1959 in Havana, Bedia studied Palo Monte, a branch of Congo-derived
By
Erin O'Hare
|
First Fridays: February 3 When Kemi Layeni was a child, she asked her mother to do her hair “like the fishies,” to fit her thick, kinky hair into a sleek ponytail. “I so desperately wanted to be anyone but me,” Layeni says, “whether that meant trading in my kinks for blonde hair, changing my
By
Raennah Lorne
|
At a reading on January 25, author Junot Díaz encouraged an open dialogue with the audience of mostly UVA faculty and students through two generous question-and-answer sessions. He advised students to read to become better writers, because “reading becomes your frame of reference that informs
By
Desire' Moses
|
Captain Abu Raed is a film of firsts. Released in 2007, it was the first independent film to emerge from Jordan in 50 years, becoming the country’s first official submission to the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar category. It received accolades at Sundance, the Seattle International Film
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The new full-length album from Lauren Hoffman & The Secret Storm, Family Ghost, is described as “a collection of heart-bending narratives that double as emotional exorcism.” Hoffman’s career glints with impressive past successes, including a big deal Virgin Records contract at the age of 20
By
Raennah Lorne
|
Entering its fourth year, the Charlottesville Reading Series brings together three regional writers from disparate backgrounds to share poetry and memoir extracts: Matt MacFarland, Greg Wrenn and Erica Cavanagh. Like most writers, they all have an eye for detail, one that implores us to pay
By
Desire' Moses
|
Musical gatherings known as pickin’ parties are staples in the bluegrass tradition. These communal jam sessions can be found on the porches of Appalachia, or in the case of musician Kurt Vile, in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Before he became an established guitar virtuoso, the first stringed
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Put a little pep in your midweek step with this experienced group of local musicians that blends classic jazz, funk, fusion and Latin music into a singular sound. The Charlottesville Jazz Congregation typically performs as a quintet, but this week it’s Brandon Walsh on trumpet, Ryan Gilchrist