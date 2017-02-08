ARTS Pick: Spafford

Spafford takes everything it learned from jam legends such as Widespread Panic, Umphrey’s McGee, Particle and EOTO and channels it into a self-proclaimed form of “electro-funk therapy.” The Arizona foursome lays down epic meldings of dance rock, most of which clock in between 10 and 25 minutes, relying as much on its hard-driving sound as a full-throttle light and screen show to create a total sensory experience.

Sunday, February 12. $10, 9pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.