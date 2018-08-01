ARTS Pick: Sons of Bill

Overcoming injuries, battling “drinking issues” and months at a time on the road would change, possibly derail, most bands. But Sons of Bill put its collective heart on its sleeve and used these challenges to craft its newest album, Oh God Ma’am. Released in June, the record shows an increased maturity in the band’s sound, mostly leaving country behind in favor of a darker, more varied alternative.
ARTS Pick: Daniel Bachman
The music of Daniel Bachman is known as American primitive guitar, but some may consider that a misnomer. The complex, plucked arrangements distinctive to the Fredericksburg native are anything but simple. Many of his songs stretch past the 10-minute mark, and some are entirely instrumental.
Electric connection: Golara Haghtalab partners with Computers4Kids to see the light
On an overcast and humid evening on the Downtown Mall, multi- media artist Golara Haghtalab seems to fill the Mudhouse with light. She recognizes a barista from when she worked there “a long time ago,” and though Haghtalab can’t remember his name at first, she still strikes up a spirited
First Fridays: August 3
“The root of my inspiration—pun intended—is firmly planted in the natural world,” says local artist Sam Gray. “When I’m feeling crazy, the best medicine is to go into the woods and be with the mosses, trees, herbs, fungi and critters,” she says. “I find a lot of magic in that connection.” That
Ascending dreamer: The Mountaintop at Heritage Theatre Festival is one for the heart
Fifty years after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, and several days before the first anniversary of last summer’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, UVA’s Heritage Theatre Festival unveiled its production of The Mountaintop, a play that reimagines the final hours of King’s life
Pale Blue Dot makes the unknown beautiful
Ever since he was a kid, Tony LaRocco has been enamored with cosmos—both the Carl Sagan show and the concept powering it, seeing the universe as a “well-ordered whole.” It’s an obsession that permeates his musical life, from lyrics to sound choices to the name of his band, Pale Blue Dot, a
Taking the lead: Fallout is an MI franchise standout
For a series where every installment feels more like a product of inevitability than inspiration, credit is due to the Mission: Impossible series for its commitment to one-upping itself. If the cost of entry is an insane Tom Cruise stunt show every few years that’s punctuated with some spy
David Cross’ cringe-worthy, cutting-edge humor
In stressful times, as the current American climate could be labeled, many people seek out comedy as a means of release. David Cross might seem like he fits that bill, but only if you can handle some seriously jarring jokes. Known for his “Arrested Development” role as the bumbling Tobias
ARTS Pick: Into the Woods
Alternately imagined as a musical, Disney film and an opera, Into the Woods is itself a reimagining of classic Brothers Grimm stories and other fairy tales. Charlottesville Opera pulls together performers from Broadway, the Metropolitan Opera and the New York Philharmonic to play characters
ARTS Pick: Young Frankenstein
What if Dr. Frankenstein’s kid didn’t want to continue the family business? That’s the question posed in Young Frankenstein, the stage adaptation of the campy Mel Brooks classic film of the same name. Join Frederick “Fronk-en-steen” and his trusty assistant “Eye-gore,” who convinces the
ARTS Pick: Claire Lynch
You may not know Claire Lynch by name, but if you’ve ever listened to Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris or Linda Ronstadt, you likely know her voice. Lynch has provided backing vocals for musical greats while working on her solo career, penning innovative tunes that push the boundaries of what
The Rainey Day Quartet gets downtown grooving
If you’ve been on the Downtown Mall this summer, you’ve likely seen four young musicians set up in front of Kilwin’s, beside a white board that reads “Help Us Pay For College” propped in a guitar case with a shallow sea of coins and crumpled bills pooling at its base. The Rainey Day Quartet
The Equalizer 2 can’t match its predecessor
Denzel, by his presence alone, has the ability to make a bad movie good and a good movie great, and director Antoine Fuqua is best known for swinging for the stylistic fences on even the most boring dud of a story. That shared enthusiasm for craftsmanship is part of what made their previous
ARTS Pick: Hop Along
Frontwoman Frances Quinlan of Hop Along is the modern-day musical equivalent of Walt Whitman. Her poetic lyrics jump from brilliant and obscure to shockingly relatable in the space of a few notes. “Pale as a banshee sun / Think I should stop checking myself out in the windows of cars,” sings
Album reviews: The Orb, Stimulator Jones, Fascinator, Natalie Prass and Various Artists
The Orb No Sounds Are Out of Bounds (Cooking Vinyl) The English ambient house legends have had an uneven if steady output since their landmark debut in 1991, but they seem to have settled into a reliable if redundant groove after their 2012 collaboration with Lee “Scratch” Perry. No Sounds Are
ARTS Pick: When Particles Collide
After finding similar rock ’n’ roll roots while acting together in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Sasha Alcott and Chris Viner joined forces to create When Particles Collide, a fast-paced, uncompromising band whose sound defies definition—or any sort of containment, for that matter. The duo tours
ARTS Pick: The Cocoanuts
One of the earliest Marx Brothers comedies, The Cocoanuts finds the farcical siblings at their wackiest. Groucho runs the eponymous seedy hotel in Florida, but in reality spends most of his time trying to sell questionable land to unwitting tourists. As with most of the troupe’s wacky tales,
Sundream. rocks hard with an emotional core
Craigslist isn’t just the go-to site for selling your car or finding a place to live—it’s also a surprisingly effective way to start a band. This is the realization John Tosches had last July when he posted on the site to gauge interest in a new musical project. Jordan Chambers describes how he
ARTS Pick: MUSE at the Paramount
Hardcore indie rock’s Muse is iconic to the point that fans are filling theaters to watch the rockers fill stadiums via the Drones World Tour broadcast in HD. It’s not quite a live show, but the 360-degree recording, which showcases the best of the band’s 2015-2016 concerts on the big screen,
Food & Drink Ol’ Fashioned Peach Festival Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22 Carter Mountain Orchard is hosting its eighth annual Peach Festival, complete with games, hayrides, food and a pie-eating contest for all ages. Free, 9am-7pm Saturday, and 9am-6pm Sunday. Carter Mountain
ARTS Pick: Vibe Fest at IX
Vibe Riot’s frontman Jaewar has a desire to be the “Bob Marley of hip-hop.” And as the head of a local collective whose music is alternately politically relevant and shamelessly feel-good, he’s well on his way. Vibe Fest seems like the next logical step for a group that seeks to “give context