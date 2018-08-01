ARTS Pick: Sons of Bill

Overcoming injuries, battling “drinking issues” and months at a time on the road would change, possibly derail, most bands. But Sons of Bill put its collective heart on its sleeve and used these challenges to craft its newest album, Oh God Ma’am. Released in June, the record shows an increased maturity in the band’s sound, mostly leaving country behind in favor of a darker, more varied alternative.

Saturday, August 4. $15, 7:45pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.