ARTS Pick: Son Little

Whether you believe in magic or not, you’ll be left wide-eyed with wonder listening to Son Little’s second full-length album, New Magic. In his quest to find where musical ideas originate, this Philadelphia-born songwriting sorcerer made a name for himself weaving together American music genres. The result is a cohesive vision that is entirely unique, combining soulful melodies and flowing instrumentals, while often using nature as an inspiration, as in “The River.”

Thursday, September 28. $12, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.