ARTS Pick: Six Pack Songwriter Showcase

Area singer-songwriters are taking the problem of homelessness into their own hands at the Six Pack Songwriter Showcase to benefit PACEM, an organization that provides meals, shelter and companionship to those in need. Organizer Jason Burke brings together Peyton Tochterman, Will Overman, Mark Roebuck, Susan Munson, John Kelly and Debra Guy for a promising night with local benefits. Burke says he chose PACEM because, “I wanted to refocus my personal energy away from what the parks are named and wanted very much to challenge myself and others to focus on the people who essentially live there.”

Sunday, September 10. $12-15, 5pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.