ARTS Pick: Show-stopper skills

The third annual Best of Both Worlds Dance and Step Competition Junior Edition takes place on June 9. Photo by Melody Robbins Photography
6/06/18 at 2:22 PM

The third annual Best of Both Worlds Dance and Step Competition Junior Edition arrives with a variety of dance teams from Virginia and surrounding states to challenge past champions for bragging rights, cash prizes and the opportunity to perform on a bigger stage in November.

Saturday, June 9. $12-15, 4pm. V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 961-5376.

