ARTS Pick: Sheryl Crow

In 1994 Sheryl Crow followed her breakout smash single “All I Wanna Do” by asking, “Are you strong enough to be my man?” Soon after, the private life of the former high school beauty queen became as popular as the numerous hits from the 50 million albums she sold. Crow has been linked romantically to Owen Wilson, Kid Rock, Lance Armstrong, and Eric Clapton but never let gossip distract from a career that began with singing backup for Michael Jackson. Her musical hookups are the real story with dozens of collaborations that include The Rolling Stones, Prince, Luciano Pavarotti, and Willie Nelson. The fiercely independent rock star has also fought battles with breast cancer, a brain tumor, stood up for political and social causes, and never skipped a beat.

