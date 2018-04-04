ARTS Pick: Shenandoah Fringe Festival takes center stage

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Before War & Treaty’s Michael Trotter Jr. was a touring musician, he was a soldier in Iraq. There among the brutalities of war, in a dictator’s palace, Trotter taught himself to play on a piano believed to have belonged to Saddam Hussein. It was in this extraordinary setting that he wrote
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
UVA Drama takes on satire, politics, capitalism and social justice as man’s desire to pee in private leads to revolution in the Broadway smash Urinetown. When a water shortage occurs, a lockdown on toilet flushing requires citizens to use paid public facilities, but not everyone can afford the
By
Erin O'Hare
|
“Nobody understands an artist like another artist,” says local portrait artist Frank Walker. And so Walker, who has drawn all his life—first imitating the figures in Sgt. Rock comic books and later working in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers graphics department, earning a BFA in painting and
By
Raennah Lorne
|
This week, New York-based artist Ed Woodham brings his Art in Odd Places festival to Charlottesville in a two-day, intensely collaborative event with the theme of “matter.” Sponsored by the UVA Studio Arts Board, the mission of AiOP, Woodham writes in the program guide, “is to engage and
By
Jedd Ferris
|
Cry Cry Cry is back together, but not for long. A collaboration between established folk singers Dar Williams, Richard Shindell and Lucy Kaplansky, the harmony-based trio formed two decades ago to release one album before members went their separate ways to focus on individual careers. The
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Last April, A’nija Johnson walked into the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center auditorium ready to speak her truth at the Nine Pillars Hip Hop Cultural Fest’s freshman class competition. Wearing a floor-length skirt, a Tasmanian Devil “I need coffee” T-shirt and a pair of
By
Nick Rubin
|
Van Hunt Popular (Blue Note) The “great lost” album by the vastly undersung Van Hunt is no longer lost, but it’s pretty great. The Ohio savant caught notice in 2004 with his self-titled debut and Grammy-nominated single “Dust,” then took a leap forward with On the Jungle Floor, and its agile
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
First-timers get a chance on the mic and a warm welcome from host Remy St. Clair as the Nine Pillars Hip-Hop Cultural Fest invites local middle and high school students to show up at Cville’s Freshman Class for a chance to become Charlottesville’s next breakout hip-hop artist. Last year’s
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
For the past eight years, Americana road warriors The Black Lillies have been chasing success like hounds, pushing musical boundaries on tour and in the studio. The independent roots-rockers inspire with a rich mix of tight harmonies cut with country blues, but it’s the group’s chemistry that
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Cigarettes After Sex formed accidentally in 2008, according to the group’s founder, Greg Gonzalez, who says he was experimenting with the dreamy, languorous sound that defines the band. A move to Brooklyn and the release of the single “Affection” resulted in millions of internet clicks, and
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
Standing in The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA, surrounded by paintings from across the 19th and 20th centuries, you notice something about the passage of time in the museum’s current exhibition, “Feminine Likeness: Portraits of Women by American Artists, 1809-1950.” There’s a subtle shift as
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim—like pretty much all of his films, including The Shape of Water—was a tribute to the genres he loved that lack mainstream recognition, in this case a fusion of Toho kaiju monsters and mech suit anime where there is as much drama inside the suits as there is out,
By
Erin O'Hare
|
A music venue is a strange place to be in the middle of the day. A club is designed for the nighttime, with its dark walls, ceilings and stages meant to be illuminated not by the sun but by bright lights, coming alive when bodies are in the room and music is in the air. […]
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Paleontologists meet puppeteers for a trip to Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live!, a theatrical journey through 65 million years of dino history told by life-like creatures that entertain as they educate. Kids will freak while parents geek. Sunday, March 25. $14.75-49.75, 4pm. The Paramount Theater, 215
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Guest conductor Laura Jackson takes the baton for Charlottesville Symphony’s Masterworks 4, a diverse program that includes Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Christopher Theofanidis’ Rainbow Body, Tchaikovsky’s suite from Swan Lake and Copland’s Billy the Kid suite. Saturday,
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Indie-pop duo Matt and Kim are known for energetic live shows and infectious beats. After taking a year off due to Kim tearing her ACL during one of their performances (yes, they get that hype), the Brooklyn-based duo is back with dance hits old and new, including the recent “Like I Used to
By
Raennah Lorne
|
What makes literature distinct from other art forms is the opportunity it allows us to inhabit the space in someone else’s mind, to experience a life other than our own. This act of temporarily shedding our perspectives and concerns teaches us empathy and compassion. After a year in which
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
You have to respect when a director clearly loves the material and subject of his movie, and when a performer is perfectly cast and goes the extra mile to give the character extra weight. You just don’t have to like it. So it goes with Tomb Raider and critic favorite Alicia Vikander, who is
By
Nick Rubin
|
First Aid Kit Ruins (Sony) Stockholm’s Klara and Johanna Söderberg have lived a charmed life. In 2007, Swedish state radio turned one of their demos into a summer hit. In 2008, their video of Fleet Foxes’ “Tiger Mountain Peasant Song” went viral, and their 2010 debut won rave reviews—all while
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Saturday, March 17 C-VILLE Weekly’s Clover Takeover: Craft beers, a cornhole tournament, music from Matthew O’Donnell and more. $12-30, 11am. Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 520 Second St. SE. clovertakeover.eventbrite.com. Starr Paddy’s Day: Special Irish-inspired beers and food