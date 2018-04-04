ARTS Pick: Shenandoah Fringe Festival takes center stage

The force and fearlessness of art takes center stage with Shenandoah Fringe Festival’s diverse lineup of film, theater, music, puppetry and more. Local and national artists unite with the declaration, “We can be students and painters and refugees and baristas and mothers and mimes and waitresses and vaudevillians all in one without invalidating the others.” JMU grad Valerie David presents her one-woman show, The Pink Hulk, based on her experience battling two separate bouts of cancer by immersing herself in performance, and girding her perspective through a superhero approach.

Sunday, April 8 and Monday, April 9. $10-90, times vary. Downtown Staunton. shenfringe@gmail.com.