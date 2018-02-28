ARTS Pick: Shakespeare sets the stage for family dysfunction

Sean Prunka takes on the juicy lead role in, Gorilla Theater Production’s staging of King Lear. Publicity photo Sean Prunka takes on the juicy lead role in, Gorilla Theater Production’s staging of King Lear. Publicity photo
2/28/18 at 7:49 AM

Aging does not come gracefully in William Shakespeare’s tragedy King Lear, in which familial power struggles, corruption and a descent into madness mark the unraveling of a king and his kingdom. Sean Prunka takes on the juicy lead role, one that’s coveted by actors around the world, in Gorilla Theater Production’s staging of original family dysfunction.

Through March 4. $10-15, times vary. Gorilla Theater 1717 Allied Ln., Suite B. gorillatheaterproductions.com.

