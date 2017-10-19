ARTS Pick: Seth Glier

On Seth Glier’s new album, Birds, he processes grief through songcraft, touching on themes such as a broken criminal justice system, capitalism through fracking and the fragility of life. The Grammy-nominated artist, who’s been compared to Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel, made the record in a revamped textile mill in western Massachusetts following the death of his brother, and drew inspiration from the autumnal change of season. “The air is full of honesty, the sky is full of geese, and there is bright gorgeousness woven into the dying of things,” he says. “It all seeped into the textures of this record.”

Friday, October 20. $22, 7:30pm. Wayne Theater, 521 W. Main St., Waynesboro. (540) 943-9999.