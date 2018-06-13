ARTS Pick: Seductive Sounds brings the funk

With roots in Washington, D.C., the funky subgenre of go-go music is almost exclusively celebrated in the mid-Atlantic area—and Seductive Sounds Gogo Band is the newest incarnation on the local scene. Publicity photo With roots in Washington, D.C., the funky subgenre of go-go music is almost exclusively celebrated in the mid-Atlantic area—and Seductive Sounds Gogo Band is the newest incarnation on the local scene. Publicity photo
With roots in Washington, D.C., the funky subgenre of go-go music is almost exclusively celebrated in the mid-Atlantic area—and Seductive Sounds Gogo Band is the newest incarnation on the local scene. Formed by members of the renowned Double Faces Gogo Band, including Blacko Da Rappa, the band embodies the blend of funk, R&B and hip-hop that go-go listeners know and love. The supergroup plays classic covers and new music, alongside DJ FlatlineLay.

Saturday, June 16. $10, 10pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 970-3260.

