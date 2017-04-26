ARTS Pick: Sean Rowe

Singer-songwriter Sean Rowe is growing his career with a grassroots approach. In addition to offering wilderness and foraging classes on his website, he splits his time between the road and raising a family. About a recent tour, Rowe says, “At every house, barn, chicken coop, apartment, loft and church, we made a real connection…” and impressed more than enough fans to fund his latest album, New Lore, through Kickstarter.

Saturday, April 29. $12-15, 8pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.