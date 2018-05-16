ARTS Pick: The Sea and Cake makes the listening easy

5/16/18 at 12:56 PM

Formed in the early ’90s, The Sea and Cake derived its name from the song “The C in Cake,” and, based on misheard lyrics, set the tone for its enigmatic jazz rock. Eleven albums later, and five years since the last, the Chicago-based synthy (now a) trio steps away from heavy production on Any Day to explore life without founding bassist Eric Claridge, while retaining the buoyant, skip-along heart lifters that can be labeled without malice as easy listening indie tunes.

Saturday, May 19. $18-20, 8pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 979-5590.

