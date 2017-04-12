ARTS Pick: Sallie Ford

4/12/17 at 3:31 PM

By nature, musicians draw from their emotional lives, consciously or not, to commune and titillate. Sallie Ford puts it all on her sleeve unabashedly on her new album, Soul Sick, a confessional that deals with vulnerability and rebuilding, offered through a British Invasion-meets-girl group doo-wop melding of garage rock. Opener Molly Burch left a Hollywood insider upbringing (with parents in the film biz) to attend University of North Carolina, where she studied jazz vocals before breaking
into the singer/songwriter scene in Austin, Texas.

Saturday, April 15 $12-15, 9pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

